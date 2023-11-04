Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Undergoes Knee Surgery

Founder of Meta (formerly Facebook), Mark Zuckerberg, has undergone surgery following a knee injury suffered during training for an upcoming mixed martial arts competition.
Zuckerberg suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and shared this in an Instagram post on Friday.
Sharing an update on his surgery, he wrote, "I am on the road to recovery.
" Zuck tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it.
"Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me.
"I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that is delayed a bit.
"Still looking forward to doing it after I recover.
"Thank you to everyone for the love and support."