Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Undergoes Knee Surgery

Founder of Meta (formerly Facebook), Mark Zuckerberg, has undergone surgery following a knee injury suffered during training for an upcoming mixed martial arts competition.

Zuckerberg suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and shared this in an Instagram post on Friday.

Sharing an update on his surgery, he wrote, "I am on the road to recovery.

" Zuck tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it.

"Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me.

"I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that is delayed a bit.

"Still looking forward to doing it after I recover. 

"Thank you to everyone for the love and support."

