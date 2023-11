The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja has fixed Monday 6th November 2023 for hearing in the appeal of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) against his All Progressive Congress (APC) rival, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna

The lower tribunal had earlier declared Nasiru Gawuna of the APC as the winner of the election

Abba Yusuf is challenging the verdict