Mr Ibu's Sons, Adopted Daughter Arrested For Allegedly Withdrawing Millions Of Naira From His Account

Emeka Chochoo, the former manager of actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, has disclosed why the actor's adopted daughter, Jasmine, and two of his sons, Daniel and Val, were invited by the police.

News had surfaced Wednesday evening that Mr Ibu's wife, Stella Maris, ordered their arrests following weeks of social media banter over the signatory to the actor's account.

Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala, who shared the news on Instagram, alleged that Jasmine and the actor's sons were arrested and detained at the Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex, Alagbon, Lagos over claims thag Jasmine transferred N300 million donated to the ailing actor from his account.

"Jasmine and Ibu’s sons were arrested at Alagbon Police Station. They are detained there. Ibu’s wife alleged that Jasmine moved N300 million out of the account. Ibu’s wife allegedly wanted them to buy her new house from the money contributed so far for Ibu’s treatments. That’s why she arrested Jasmine. But investigation states that the money contributed isn’t even up to N300 million," she wrote.

However, speaking on the telephone on Thursday, Chochoo confirmed that all the three persons were invited by the police over the actor's account.

'Yes, they were all invited by the police. I won't call it arrest; the police invited them over Mr Ibu's account. However, Val is left out as he knows nothing about what's been happening. He just returned to the country.

"I have not been able to reach any of them," Chochoo said.

When contacted for her comment on the allegation, Stella Maris declined comment.

"Please, I do not want to say anything about it, please," she said before ending the call.

All efforts to reach Jasmine proved abortive as of the time of filing this report.

Okafor recently sought help from the public following a medical emergency.

The actor, who was confirmed to be gradually healing following multiple surgeries, also recently had one of his legs amputated.