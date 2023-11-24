Rivers Govt Redeploys House Of Assembly Clerk, Deputy

The Rivers State Government has ordered some changes in the state civil service, including the redeployment of the Clerk of the State House of Assembly, Emeka Amadi, and his deputy.

Although no reason was given for the redeployment, the development may be connected to the political crisis in the state.

A memo from the State Head of Service, Dr George Nweke, on Thursday said Amadi (the House Clerk) has been redeployed to the Scholarship Board.

Similarly, the Deputy Clerk of the House, Calistus Ojirika, who doubles as Head of Legislative Department in the House of Assembly, was posted to the Readers Project.

The memo, which is titled ‘Rivers State Governor Effects New Postings in Rivers Civil Service’ said the reposting takes immediate effect.

It directed the affected officers to complete handover procedures to the most senior officials in their respective departments, adding that their service records are expected to be moved to the offices of their new postings.

