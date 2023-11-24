Access Holdings Chairman Bababode Osunkoya Is Dead

Bababode Osunkoya, chairman of the Board of Directors of Access Holdings Plc, is dead.

According to a statement filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Thursday night, Osunkoya died after a brief illness on Tuesday.

The statement signed by the company secretary, Sunday Ekwochi, said that “Consequent upon the tragic event, the company now has a nine-member board comprising of six non-executive directors (two of whom are independent) and three executive Directors inclusive of the group chief executive officer.”

The company revealed that the board will announce Osunkoya’s successor subsequently.

Mr. Osunkoya is a seasoned professional with over thirty years’ experience spanning across banking, accounting, asset leasing and consulting. He is Managing Partner at Abax-OOSA Professionals (Chartered Accountants). Prior to this, he worked as the Principal Partner of Bababode Osunkoya & Co from 1994-2007.

He joined Premier Hotel Limited , Ibadan in 1984 for his National Youth Service Corp programme following which he joined Z.O. Ososanya & Co. (Chartered Accountants) in 1985 rising to Assistant Audit Manager in 1988. He subsequently moved to Abacus Merchant Bank Limited where he worked between 1989 and 1993 and rose to the level of a manager. He was a General Manager in Konsuma Credit Limited between 1993 and 1995 where he oversaw the daily administrative and operational activities of the asset leasing and credit finance company.

Until his demise, Mr. Osunkoya sits on the boards of several organisations including Haggai Mortgage Bank Limited; Richardson Oil and Gas Limited; Sedoso Agro Allied Company Limited and Guiding Light Assembly. He is also an Executive Committee member of the Association of Reporting Accountants and Auditors in the Capital Market.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from the University of Lagos, and is a certified forensic accountant. He is also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN). He has attended several leadership and professional development programmes in leading institutions in areas of accounting, audit, taxation, finance, and corporate governance.



