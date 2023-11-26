Military Name Top Terrorists Killed In Air Strikes

Troops of the Nigerian military attached to the air component of the Operation Hadin Kai, Nigerian Air Force, have neutralised scores of terrorists hibernating on the popular Mandara Mountain

The terrorists, according to the Nigerian Air Force, were killed at the isolated location consisting of 3 zinced structures amid several trees where they were holding a meeting in preparation to carry major attack on innocent citizens.

NAF spokesman, Edward Gabkwet, explained that over 100 heavily armed terrorists were observed throwing banters and moving randomly around the structures, which also had 4 troop carriers.

Air Commodore Gabkwet told newsmen that the aftermath of the airstrikes revealed that 2 out of the 3 structures, as well as the entire troop carriers were destroyed in operation.

He listed Abu Asad, a key figure killed in the Ali Ngulde group under Boko Haram, adding that other terrorists like Ibrahim Nakeeb, Mujaheed Dimtu, Mustafa Munzir and several fighters were among the scores of terrorists eliminated.

Commenting on the operation, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, charged his air troops to ensure that there is a continuation of synergy with the land components.

Abubakar also urged the component and his men to maintain the momentum in keeping the terrorists on their toes.