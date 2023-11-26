Troops Arrest Suspected Killer Of Newly Wedded Couple, 11 Others In Plateau

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) of the Nigerian Army have arrested a suspected killer of a couple in Kwi community, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Lt-Col Ishaku Takwa, the acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos, disclosed this at a news conference on Saturday.

Recall that on August 14, suspected gunmen killed a newly married couple, one Rwang Danladi, 37 and his wife, Sandra, 28.

The couple, both teachers of BECO Comprehensive Secondary School, Kwi, were killed when gunmen stormed the school on the fateful day.

Takwa explained that the suspect was arrested on November 18 in Tafawa community of Barkin Ladi following the resilience and commitment of the troops.

“He was arrested at Tafawa village in Barkin Ladi and has since confessed to committing the crime. We are on the trail of the remaining attackers and they will be brought to justice soon,” he said.

Takwa said that 11 other suspects were arrested for murder, illegal manufacturing of weapons, among other crimes in the state.

He further said the successes recorded by the taskforce followed the directive of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and support of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) that criminals, irrespective of their status, are brought to justice.

Takwa also commended the commitment of Maj-Gen Abdusalam Abubakar, the commander of the taskforce, to ensure the safety of the lives and property of all residents in Plateau.

(NAN)



