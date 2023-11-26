One Died, Four Injured As Truck, Bus Collide In Lagos

An accident involving a truck and a mini commercial bus has claimed the life of one, leaving four others seriously injured at Ile-Zik in Lagos.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority disclosed this on its X handle on Saturday.

According to LASTMA, the accident was caused by speeding.

The caption read, "An accident between a truck and a mini bus at Ile-Zik due to speeding.

"Four passengers seriously injured with one of them confirmed dead. The rest have been taken to the hospital.

"Effort is on for evacuation while Officers are on ground doing the needful."



