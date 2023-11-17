Man Arrested For Defiling, impregnating 14-Year-old Girl In Anambra

The Anambra State Ministry of Women and Social Welfare through the Anambra State Police Command has apprehended a 31-year-old man identified as James Rich for impregnating a 14-year-old girl, who resides in Awka, the state capital.

Rich is said to come from Cross River State, but resident in Awka and also a yardman at the St. Michaels and All Angels Anglican Church, Ifite Awka.

This was made known in a press statement issued by Chidimma Ikeanyionwu, the media aide to the Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, on Thursday.

She said, “Interviewing the suspect, he accepted to have defiled the 14-year-old and impregnated her in the process.

“He explained that he usually did so every Sunday morning at the church premises and that he had carnal knowledge of her for about three times after which he gave her the sum of N200 to buy biscuits.

“The suspect who though married with two children and expecting the third child, lives on the church premises where he carries out his daily activity pleaded for pardon, stated that this was his first time of committing the crime and that it was temptation that made him to do so.

“On her part, the victim, who has developmental challenges, added that the suspect usually defiled her every Sunday morning before the 6:30am service started.”

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Obinabo, who spoke through her Special Assistant, Blessing Nweke, disclosed that the case would be charged to court immediately in order to get justice for the girl.

She, therefore, warned adults to stop defiling young girls especially minors to avoid spending the rest of their lives in prison as the state does not tolerate such.