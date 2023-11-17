"I Have Never Tasted Alcohol Or Cigarette In My Life "....Godswill Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio says he has never taken alcohol or smoked cigarettes in his life because of their side effects on the human system.

The nation’s number three citizen said this while admonishing secondary school students who participated in the grand finale of the National Quiz Competition organised by the National Institute For Legislative And Democratic Studies.

Akpabio, who commended the participating schools for getting to the finals of the exercise, urged the youths to steer off vices that could affect their dreams and aspirations in life.

He specifically urged them to refrain from taking alcohol or engaging in smoking any form of substance that could be injurious to their health.

He said, “You should strive to become visionary leaders in the future by abstaining from things that would truncate your dreams and goals.

“In my case, I have never smoked cigarettes or taken alcohol before. This is because, growing up, I listened to parental guidance.

“As a kid, I usually see a man who would stagger on the road and fall into the gutters. I asked my mum who told me it was because he was drunk…. Some people would drink alcohol and drive home while others would drink and drive to paradise.”

Akpabio said Nigeria deserves honest youths who are God-fearing.



