IGP Presents Cheques Worth Over N2bn To Bext Of Kins Of Deceased Officers

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has successfully kicked off the presentation of cheques for Group Life Assurance and the IGP Family Welfare Scheme to 613 beneficiaries and next-of-kins of deceased police officers for the policy years 2020/2021, 2021/2022, and 2022/2023. Speaking at the ceremony held at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, November 16th, 2023, the IGP highlighted the importance of the event, emphasizing the administration's unwavering commitment to the welfare of all officers including those serving, retired, and deceased.





During his address, the IGP disclosed that the total amount involved in the two policies is Two Billion, Two Hundred and Seventy-Six Million, One Hundred and Ten Thousand, Nine Hundred and Sixty-Six Naira, Eighteen Kobo (N2,276,110,966.18k). He noted that this marks the third such event since he assumed office. The IGP expressed condolences to the families of the deceased officers, recognizing the sacrifices made by the fallen heroes while assuring that the presentation of these cheques is a tangible way to acknowledge and support the families, providing financial relief to ease their burdens.

Acknowledging the exceptional efforts of the Force Insurance Unit and the collaborating insurance companies, the IGP commended their tireless work in ensuring the prompt settlement of claims to deserving beneficiaries. The Inspector General of Police similarly extended sincere gratitude to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for prioritizing police welfare and ensuring the timely release of the premium for the Insurance Scheme.