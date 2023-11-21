Kidnapped Zenith Bank Staff Dies After Family Allegedly Paid N11m Ransom

A Zenith Bank Staff by name Austin Ilom of Suleja Branch has allegedly died after his family paid a whopping N11m for his release 

This was the post of one of his friends on social media 

"Sorrowful news, sad end of a young man.

This is a Zenith Bank staff of Suleja branch that was kidnapped 3 weeks ago from his house in Kubwa.

They asked for N50m ransom, the bank refused to help him because he was kidnapped at home and not on duty, his brother inlaw is a serving senator he only said that he won't do anything until bank bring their own contribution for his release.

He ended up bringing only 3m, his friends and colleagues in the office raised 11.5m in total.

The Kidnappers collected the 11m and asked them to go and get the balance,  days later kidnappers called that they should come and pick him.

They went and picked a half dead man, shortly after he got to Bwari hospital ( Abuja )  he asked for water, before they brought him the water, he gave up.

Best marketing staff in Suleja branch.

Such a sad end of Austin Ilom."

