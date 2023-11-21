We Must Get Justice, Conduct DNA Test Before Burial ..Mohbad’s Father, As Mother Cries Out

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late Nigerian rapper Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has insisted that nobody should retrieve his son’s body for burial until justice is served.

This comes after Mohbad’s close ally, Bella Shmurda, and Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh demanded the release of the rapper’s body for befitting burial arrangements.

Reacting to the growing calls for the rapper’s burial, Mr. Joseph said in a viral video on social media that certain conditions must be met before the body is buried.

Meanwhile Mohbad's mother has cried out over his dad's inability to allow his son to be buried after his corpse was released

She questioned the rational behind the corpse being kept in a viral video released on social media

She accused of her husband of some ulterior motives and called on Nigerians to prevail on him to release the body for burial