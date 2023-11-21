Army Declares Three-day Mourning For Ex-Chief Of Army Staff, Chris Alli

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has declared a three-day period of mourning, in honour of a former Army chief, Late Major General Chris Alli retd.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Army Director of Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, made available on the official Facebook page of the Nigerian Army on Monday.

The statement revealed that the three-day mourning began on Monday, November 20.

It partly read, "During this time, all Nigerian Army formations and units have been directed to hoist their flags at half-mast, as a symbol of collective grief and respect.

"The directive also mandates all personnel to wear a black hand band in remembrance of the late former COAS.

"Maj Gen Chris Alli dedicated his life to serving the nation through the Nigerian Army with indefatigable commitment and professionalism in the defence of our nation."

Alli died on Sunday, November 19.