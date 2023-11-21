No Assassination Attempt On Rivers Speaker ... CP Tunji Disu

The newly deployed Commissioner of Police in Rivers State Olatunji Disu says preliminary investigation did not reveal an assassination attempt on a factional speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly Edison Ehie.

While Ehie had alleged a murder attempt on him, the CP said what he knew was that police officers were only on a routine convoy patrol last night.

CP Disu spoke to journalists outside the Executive Council Chambers after a courtesy visit to Governor Siminalayi Fubara in Port Harcourt on Monday.

The police have made “frantic efforts” to get across to Edison, who until the recent political crisis in Rivers State was the Leader of the State House of Assembly, to furnish the police with relevant information.

The CP noted the command is yet to receive an official complaint from the lawmaker.

When Channels Television asked if truly he had not received an official complaint from the state lawmaker, the CP said: “For now, I haven’t gotten anything like that”.

He, however, said at the moment, there is nothing to worry about.

The CP also promised to make his number public for any complaint from the factional speaker or any member of the public.

During the courtesy visit, CP Disu assured the Governor of his understanding of the complexity of the state’s security situation having been in charge of the state Criminal Investigation Department and Divisional Police Officers in two Divisional Headquarters.

He promised to lead an intelligence-driven force and partner with the locals in the communities to effectively tackle crime in the state.

In his response, Governor Siminalayi Fubara tasked the new CP who was deployed in the aftermath of the crisis that rocked the State House of Assembly, to be professional.

Governor Fubara told the CP and his management team that his administration would not make ill demands from the force.

He promised to support the police to function well, saying he is for all, and not for any particular person.

According to him, what matters to him most is the ease of the state and the legacies he will leave behind.

He equally urged the residents of the state to cooperate work the police by giving relevant information.