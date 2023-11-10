IG Probes Attack On NLC President, Ajaero

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered a thorough investigation into the alleged assault on the President of the National Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, to ascertain the facts surrounding the incident and to address any ambiguities that may exist.





This was made known in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, shared on the Force X account on Friday.





The statement read, “The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault on the person of the President of the National Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero.





“Consequently, he has directed the Deputy Inspector General in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department to take over the matter with the primary objective of ascertaining the true facts surrounding the incident and to address any ambiguities that may exist as the Police has been inundated with different versions of the incident making investigations imperative to clear the conflicting accounts.





“The Nigeria Police Force understands the importance of transparency and accountability in maintaining public trust.





"The IGP therefore assures the public, most especially the leadership of the organised labour, that a thorough and unbiased inquiry will be conducted to provide clarifications while urging organised labour and the public to remain calm, as he has personally intervened to address the issues surrounding this incident.





“The investigation has commenced, and the Nigeria Police Force guarantees that it will be followed to a conclusive end, and appropriate actions will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.”





Ajaero was attacked in Owerri, Imo State capital, during the week while leading union members on a strike.



