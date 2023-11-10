Appeal Court Dismisses Enugu LP Candidate’s Suit Against Mbah’s Victory





The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos has affirmed the victory of Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah in the March 18 governorship election.

The court dismissed the appeal filed by the Labour Party governorship candidate, Chijioke Edeoga, as lacking in merit and upheld the judgment of the Enugu Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal delivered in September.

The three-member panel led by Justice Tijani Yusuf Hassan held that the appellant failed to prove that Mbah forged his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate and was not qualified to contest the election.

The judgement comes days after the ruling of a Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday awarding N5 million in damages against the NYSC for claiming that its discharge certificate held by Mbah was fake.

Judge Nyang Ekwo held that the NYSC and its Director General were guilty of misrepresentation of material facts.











