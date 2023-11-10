Billionaire Femi Otedola's Daughter DJ Dumped By British Fiancee

Nigerian disc jockey and daughter of billionare Femi Otedola, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, seems to be still brooding over her failed engagement to British boxer Ryan Taylor.

Recall that Cuppy and Taylor had in July reportedly parted ways, barely seven months after their shocking engagement in November 2022.

This month would have been their anniversary and DJ Cuppy has taken to Instagram to bemoan her current relationship status with her ex-fiance.

The billionaire heiress lamented that despite all they once shared, they have now become “strangers.”

She wrote via her Instagram story, “And after all this, we’ve gone back to being strangers.”