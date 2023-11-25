Hold My Husband Responsible If Anything Happens To Me, Says Israel DMW's Wife, Sheila

Sheila, the spouse of Davido's Logistics Manager, Israel Afeare, known as Israel DMW, has stated that her husband should be held responsible if she or any of her family members are harmed.

The former beauty queen raised the alarm on Saturday, expressing concern for her life and the safety of her family members.

She alleged that Israel, along with hoodlums, invaded her mother's shop to harass her.

Sheila made the allegation while responding to Israel DMW's claims of fraud and his assertion that she left their marriage upon gaining fame.

Contrary to Israel's depiction of her family as "gold diggers," she emphasized her family's affluent background, revealing that her father and former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomole, are first cousins.

In an Instagram story, Sheila wrote, "If anything happens to me or any member of my family, #IsraelDMW should be held responsible.

"Going to my mum's shop to beat her up? You wan kill pikin, kill mama join?"

'This isn't even something to be quiet about at this point.

"I was going to post this just yesterday! I held back because aside from involving the police, I reached out to someone I believed could reach him and would act on it. I say make I no forward so I don't get the 'oh, you shouldn't have brought it online.'

"Yesterday! This man carried boys to harass my mum at her shop!"



