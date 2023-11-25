IGP Egbetokun Pays Courtesy Visit To Emir Of Ilorin

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Gambari, on Friday.

Photos from the visit were shared on the Force Facebook page, accompanied with a statement concerning the visit.

The statement partly read, "The visit included a courtesy call on the revered Emir of Ilorin at his palace.

"During this meeting, the IGP and the Emir discussed matters of mutual interest, focusing on collaborative efforts to enhance the safety and security of the people in Kwara State.

"The IGP expressed gratitude for Emir's continuous support and emphasized the crucial role traditional leaders play in maintaining peace and order within their domains."



