Hensard University Education Is International.. Prof Kumar

Prof Dileep Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Hensard University, answers a constant question asked about Hensard University, Nigeria’s international university nestled on River Forcados in Toru-Orua, Bayelsa States. Why should Hensard be the favourite choice of students and parents?

“Anyone who chooses Hensard would benefit from the University’s uniqueness that we summarise as the Hensard Advantage. They are distinct innovations that the University has brought to higher education,” he said in a press statement. “Hensard students will enjoy a rare combination of academics, practical skills, industrial exposure, and mentorship. Hensard aims to equip its students with real-world experiences and entrepreneurial skills. It is poised to transforming graduates to entrepreneurs and wealth creators with industry-oriented skills with international standards that are readily available to Hensard students.

Kumar, with 21 years of international experiences garnered from teaching in universities in Netherlands, Belgium, Georgia, South Africa, UAE, Bahrain, Sultanate of Oman, Ukraine, Turkey, Indonesia, Malaysia, Morocco, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Cambodia, India, said that Hensard was primed to benefit from international linkages and collaborations that would offer the students advantages of receiving instructions in an international environment for teaching and learning.





He summarised the Hensard Advantage thus:

· Dual certifications, international collaborations and partnerships will ensure standards, and exposure of Hensard students to renowned mentors and leaders in various fields, globally

· Collaborations and partnerships with reputable universities, institutions, and industries will ensure that Hensard students draw from sources of knowledge from several points

· Global Student Exchange Programme under which Hensard students would attend lectures in universities abroad as part of the dual certification process

· The worldwide scholars’ programme with rigorous academic experience intertwined and unique opportunities that tap into global academic resources and expertise will avail Hensard student’s exposure to best international resources

· Global academic network of lecturers and researchers, including the Diaspora Scholars Group, will use cutting-edge technology to deliver lectures in Hensard’s smart lecture halls

· Hensard’s Institutes and Centres of Excellence will ensure constant exposure of students to national and international seminars and conferences that will keep Hensard students abreast of the latest developments in the international knowledge space

· Mentorship of students will be by global leaders from international and corporate advisory boards with relevant competences in the students’ fields

· The International Board of Governors comprising global leaders in government, academia, business, and research will provide students with a unique combination of diverse mentoring experience

· Practical Entrepreneurship Exposure while at school and Start-up Funds for Hensard graduates through the Hensard Entrepreneurship and Cooperative make Hensard unique

“These are to be co-ordinated by the carefully selected Hensard team of international faculty and staff with vast experiences to create a truly robust academic community of students, staff, researchers, visiting academics, and global leaders who are committed to extending the frontiers of knowledge, beyond boundaries, for society’s sustenance,” Kumar said.

The University has invested in training ethical leaders through her Core Values that emphasise character and skills to develop the total human being. Hensard's 12 Core Values are to guide students to becoming responsible, ethical, honourable citizens, leaders and servants to God and humanity, as encapsulated in Hensard's motto, "Qui Servit Homo, Servit Deo" (He who serves man, serves God).

“Hensard graduates will enjoy continued mentorship and support in establishing businesses of their own through the Hensard University Business Support Programme. We invite you to benefit from the Hensard Advantage,” Kumar said.