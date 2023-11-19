Gov Adeleke Backtracks On Appointment Of Acting Osun Chief Judge

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has changed his position on the appointment of Justice Olayinka David Afolabi as the acting Chief Judge of the state to replace the sacked Chief Judge, Justice Adepele Ojo.

The State House House of Assembly had directed Justice Ojo to step aside over alleged gross misconduct.

The governor immediately announced the appointment of Justice Olayinka as acting CJ but the Nigerian Bar Association and stakeholders in the judiciary rejected the decision of both the legislature and executive arms in the state on Justice Ojo’s sack and appointment of the acting CJ.

However, the governor, through the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi on Sunday made a U-turn on the appointment of the acting CJ.

He said Adeleke forwarded the resolution and recommendation of the House of Assembly to Chief Justice of the Federation for decision and action.

“Governor Adeleke has only duly notified the Chief Justice of the Federation as the Chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC) in writing about the resolutions of the House of Assembly following a series of petitions made against the sitting Chief Judge of Osun State.

“In the communication, Mr Governor intimated the CJN of the recommendation of the House that the Chief Judge should step aside and included his own submission for an acting appointment to fill the vacuum while the NJC reviews and decides on the petition.

“To that end, the Governor in the same letter recommended to the CJN, the appointment of the most senior judicial officer, Hon. Justice Olayinka David Afolabi for thorough consideration and further processing by the same NJC through the CJN.”