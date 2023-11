The Appeal Court in Abuja has sacked PDP's Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to him.





In her ruling on Sunday, the lead Justice, Elfrieda Williams-Dawodu, also ordered the electoral umpire to issue a Certificate of Return to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Nentawe Goshwe.





Details Shortly....