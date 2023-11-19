547,774 Nigerians Applied To Join Police Force...PSC

A total of 84,606 applications have been rejected by the Police Service Commission during the ongoing recruitment exercise into the Constable Cadre of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Spokesman for the Commission, Ikechukwu Ani, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday said that so far, a total of 547,774 applications had been received in the Police Recruitment portal which closes next Sunday, November 26, 2023, after it was opened on the 15th of October 2023.

Ani noted that Kaduna State maintained its first position as the state with the highest number of applicants with 40,272 while Anambra had the lowest number with 1,664.

The statement read in part “Out of the 547,774 applicants, 358,900 were successful and have qualified for the next round of the recruitment process which includes the physical, credentials, medicals and strict background checks of the applicants



