Breaking:Nigerian Act Oladips Deletes His Obituary Post On Instagram, Uploads New Video

The obituary post on the Instagram page of Nigerian singer Oladipupo Oladimeji, aka Oladips, has been deleted. The post was deleted on Thursday.

A new video showing Oladips vibing to a song from his new album, Superhero Adugbo has, however, been posted on the Instagram page.

News surfaced on November 11 that the rapper had died following a health issue he had allegedly been battling with for months.

The death of Oladips has, however, become contentious with social media reports saying he is still alive.

According to them , he used the death posts to boost his dwindling music career


