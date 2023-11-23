Appeal Court Reinstates Governor Sule As Winner Of Nasarawa Guber Poll

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has ruled that Governor Abdullahi Sule of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) is the winner of the 2023 gubernatorial election in Nasarawa State. 

In a unanimous judgement on Thursday, the three-member panel of justices headed by Justice Uchechukwu Onyemenam, nullified the judgement of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal(GEPT) that declared David Ombugadu of the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the election held on March 18, 2023. 

More Details Later....

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال