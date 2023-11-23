Appeal Court Reinstates Governor Sule As Winner Of Nasarawa Guber Poll

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has ruled that Governor Abdullahi Sule of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) is the winner of the 2023 gubernatorial election in Nasarawa State.

In a unanimous judgement on Thursday, the three-member panel of justices headed by Justice Uchechukwu Onyemenam, nullified the judgement of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal(GEPT) that declared David Ombugadu of the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the election held on March 18, 2023.

More Details Later....