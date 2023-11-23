Unbelievable: I'll Share My " Death " Story Later , Nigerian Musician Oladips Breaks Silence

Rapper Oladipupo Oladimeji, popularly known as Oladips, finally broke his silence via a live session with fans on Thursday.

The rapper, who was reported dead on November 15, resurfaced online Thursday with a video of him debunking news of his death while vibing to his latest record, 'Ori.'

Speaking with his fans during a live session on Instagram today, the rapper promised to share reasons for the death hoax, adding that this would be as soon as he feels better.

"When I feel like I'm good enough to address everybody, I'll come on live and tell you people my side of the story. Na wetin I con tell you people be that. Pray for Oladips."


