Breaking: Raypower, AIT Loses Another Staff

Raypower FM and African Independent Television ( AIT ) have lost one of its presenters

He is Ignatius Ajonuma , a sportscaster

Ajonuma a visually impaired person CKNNews gathered died on Saturday morning 

He died after undergoing surgery occasioned by some health challenges which he has been managing with the active support of the management of the organisation.

His death comes barely a week after another staff and presenter of Kakaaki Pere died in a boat mishap in Bayelsa State

Ignatius death CKNNews learnt has thrown the whole media outfit into mourning 

