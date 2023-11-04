House Of Reps To Investigate Purchase Of Presidential Yatch Without Appropriations

The House of Representatives says it will investigate the the issue of procurement of Yatch by the Nigeria Navy without fund appropriations

According to the Chamber,

"The concept of anticipatory approval is unknown to Nigeria’s constitutional jurisprudence.

"Sections 80 - 83 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) is clear about the fact that the only authorising entity for government expenditure is the National Assembly.

"Any procurement made without legislative authorisation is unconstitutional, null and void, and goes against the spirit and letter of our Constitution.

"I can confirm that the Chairman of the House Committee on Navy, who held the same position in the previous assembly, is not aware of this alleged procurement, and has promised to look into it."