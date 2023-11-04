Military Airstrikes Eliminated Over 160 Terrorists In Borno And Yobe States

At Least 160 Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād Boko Haram fighters were killed and their hidden camps destroyed following a wave of airstrikes conducted by Nigerian Air Force fighter jets in Borno and Yobe states.

The devastating airstrikes were conducted on Thursday, November 2, 2023, by the Air Component Operation HADIN KAI, in two identified terrorist enclaves. The first one was around BULABULIN along KOMADUGU-YOBE RIVER near Geidam in Yobe State.

Intelligent sources, told Zagazola Makama, a Security Analyst and a Counter-Insurgency Expert in the Lake Chad region, that the target in BULABULIN along KOMADUGU-YOBE RIVER, was established as a major hub of the Boko Haram activities from where the terrorists recently coordinated attacks on local communities of NGURO KAYAYA of Gaidam LGA which led to the killing of 16 persons and another IED attack against relatives and friends of the affected persons who went to conduct burials and mourn the deceased persons in the village.

The sources said that the Airforce detailed an airborne electro-optical system to attack the target area.

He said the air strikes were synchronized with the ground troops in the area for maximum effect, recording devastating hits on the Boko Haram hideout and killing more than 100 of their fighters, destroying 2 gun trucks and some structures.

The second set of airstrikes was at DEGBAWA village on the Mandara Mountains in Gwoza LGA in Borno states where the airstrikes targeted a group of over 60 terrorists including some of their field Commanders reported to be holding a meeting on how to attack some military locations around Gwoza and its environs.

On-the-ground sources revealed that about 60 terrorists loyal to the notorious terrorists’ kingpin, Ali Ngulde were obliterated while the few surviving terrorists scampered for safety with various degrees of wounds.

The source further revealed that the troops of Operation HADIN KAI have been charged to intensify intelligence led coordinated combined actions of both the ground and air force to annihilate the terrorists and end to terrorism in the North East as soon as possible.



