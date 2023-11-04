I’d Rather Get You Sacked Than Lose My Job, Keyamo Tells Aviation Agencies’ CEOs

 Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation has warned the CEOs of Parastatals under his Ministry to brace up or get sacked

“We had a three-day retreat with Mr. President, all the Ministers. At the end of the day, we signed a performance bond. I also signed my performance bond yesterday.  So, if you don’t want me to get sacked in the next few months, you need to support me.”

“On this side, it is either I get sacked or you get sacked. So, it is a race to who will survive. That’s what I have told all my CEOs, somebody must die first but before I die I will take you down.”

