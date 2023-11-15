Breaking : Former Finance Minister Dr Onaolapo Soleye Dies At 90

CKNNews reports that former Minister of Finance Dr Onaolapo Soleye is dead

He died early Wednesday at the ripe age of 90

Dr Soleye celebrated his 90th birthday on Saturday 11th November 2023

This is a statement issued by his family

"With heavy hearts but with gratitude to God Almighty for a long, impactful and positively eventful life, the family announce the passing of Pa Dr Onaolapo Soleye, the father of our late brother, Maj Gen OO Soleye (rtd). He turned ninety years only last Saturday.

Papa served the Country and humanity in various capacities rising to the position of an Associate Professor in the University of Ibadan, Commissioner for Works in Ogun State and Minister of Finance of the Federal Republic of Nigeria amongst others.

He was a true lover of God and humanity and this translated into his unwavering commitment to church activities as well as ready support and assistance to all who came across him, in anyway that he could.

The loss of Dr Soleye is surely not that of the Soleye family alone. It’s our father that has just passed and we must all prepare to be part of his rites of passage.

Burial details will be announced by the family in due course. Until then, please pray for the repose of Papa’s soul and God’s comfort upon his family and other loved ones.

May the soul of Dr Onaolapo Soleye rest in peace. Amen 🙏🏾"

He is survived by his wife, Mrs. WMS Soleye, his four out of five children (He lost Brigadier General Lola Soleye earlier this year in February), grandchildren and great grandchild.