Nigeria Rapper, Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji popularly known as Oladips has passed away at the age of 28.

The rapper’s management, who confirmed the sad development on Wednesday, noted that the youngster died on Tuesday evening.

In the late hours of yesterday, videos made the rounds on social media of the Lalakukulala crooner seeming to have collapsed as his friends surrounded him.

This is coming barely two months after the death of another popular Nigerian act Mobahd