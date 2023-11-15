All Set For The 10th Edition Of Nigeria Pitch Awards

Bearing any unforeseen circumstances, the tenth edition of the Nigerian Pitch Awards is scheduled to hold in the first quarter of 2024

This was disclosed by the President of the Awards Mr Shina Philips at a press conference held in Lagos on Wednesday

According to him , the award which made its debut in 2012 has over the years been used to reward several Nigerian players at home and in the Diaspora for their sterling performances





In the last ten years according to him , there have been 480 nominees and 160 winners of the awards

Added to that is the fact that unlike several other awards of it kind , there have not been any controversies on the award decisions

Mr Phillips thanked the NFF , SIAO Partners and the Nigerian media for their unflinching support over the years

Voting for the 10th edition opens on 4th December 2023 and ends on 12th January 2024

Also speaking at the event , the NFF Director of Communications, Mr Demola Olajire thanked the organizers of the Pitch Awards Matchmakers Ltd for their doggedness to host the event without any sponsorships

He pledged the continued support of the Association for the Awards

The conference which was attended by several senior editors was also used to announce the rebranding of the organisation responsible for the Awards from Matchmakers Ltd to Lenders Consult International