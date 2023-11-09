Air Passengers Stranded As NLC Protesters Blocked Abuja Airport

A video has surfaced online showing members of the Nigeria Labour Congress blocking the entrance to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, preventing many Nigerians and air travellers from accessing the area.

The video surfaced on X Thursday, showing scores of vehicles conveying stranded air passengers parked some kilometres from the airport entrance gate.

The gathering of the organised Nigeria Labour Congress is to enforce their directive to members working in the aviation sector to stop all flights to Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The Nigeria Labour Congress has also declared a nationwide strike starting on Tuesday, November 14.



