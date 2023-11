Tinubu Arrives Saudi Arabia For Summit ( Photos )

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the Saudi-Africa Summit on Thursday, November 9.

His Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in pictures shared on Facebook.

According to Onanuga, the President was received by the Governor of Riyadh, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Abdulaziz, and Nigeria's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ambassador Yahaya Lawal.





Onanuga's caption read, "President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrived early today in Riyadh Saudi Arabia. He was received by the Deputy Governor of Riyadh, His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Abdulaziz and Nigeria's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ambassador Yahaya Lawal, ahead of the Saudi-Africa summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photos by President Tinubu's photographer Nosa Asemota."

Credit: Facebook | Bayo Onanuga