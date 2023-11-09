Purple Scroll: Preserving History One Page At A Time By Temitope Marcus (Publishing Director, Purple Scroll)

In a world dominated by screens and status updates, the art of reading often takes a backseat. Yet, in the quiet corners of the literary landscape, there exists a publishing house with a resolute mission – Purple Scroll. We believe in the enduring power of words, and it's our passion to be a part of stories that captivate minds and preserve history.

At Purple Scroll, we're on a mission to reignite and sustain the reading culture in a digital age. We firmly believe that great individuals read, and history, as we know it, is woven into the words penned in books. Our commitment lies in preserving history through the narratives of those who have created it. Our focus is to get people reading, growing, and crafting compelling stories that captivate minds.

Our debut book, MAJEK FASHEK: Before and After the Rain to be published on the 18th of October, 2023, is a powerful memoir chronicling the life of one of Nigeria's biggest stars, Majek Fashek. Authored by veteran journalist, Azuka Jebose Molokwu with firsthand experience of Majek and his life, this book delves deep into his battle with alcoholism and an undiagnosed schizophrenia. It's a poignant journey through the highs and lows of a music legend, offering a unique perspective on the man behind the music.





This book matters because it's not just a memoir; it's a testament to the rich tapestry of Nigerian culture and music. The world knows the stories of Hollywood legends like Freddie Mercury, Whitney Houston, and Elvis Presley because their narratives were preserved, and it's high time we do the same for Nigerian legends. Majek Fashek: Before and After the Rain isn't just a book; it's a bridge to history. Our vision is to see it adapted into a movie or documentary, ensuring that Majek's memory lives on for posterity, a gift to future generations.

As Purple Scroll embarks on this literary journey, we invite you to be a part of our mission to preserve stories that matter.

To connect with us and learn more about Purple Scroll and Majek Fashek: Before and After the Rain, follow us on all social media platforms @purplescrollpub or send an email to purplescrollpub@gmail.com

Together, we can make history and leave an indelible mark on the world of literature.