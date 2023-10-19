Yakubu Gowon Celebrates 89th Birthday As Tinubu , Buhari Eulogise Former President

President Bola Tinubu has on behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, sent warm greetings to former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (Rtd), on his 89th birthday.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), the president celebrated the elder statesman whose visionary leadership, he said, has shaped major milestones in Nigeria’s history.

The President extolled General Gowon for institutionalizing the peace process in Nigeria with lasting legacies, such as laying the foundation for Nigeria’s federation through the creation of states; fostering cohesion, encouraging inter-ethnic warmth and understanding by establishing the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), and sustaining the pillars of harmony between Nigerians with the National Prayer Movement, which continues to inspire neighbourliness and a high degree of patriotism.

“His love and passion for Nigeria, as well as his determination to see into manifestation the unique gifts and combined strengths of all Nigerians, irrespective of faith, tribe or any other difference, remains a pace-setting attribute of leadership that all present and future Nigerian leaders must emulate,” the statement quoted the president as saying.

President Tinubu affirmed that the courage, passion, and wisdom that General Gowon has consistently exuded from his youth, being Nigeria’s youngest leader at 32, has kept him steadfast and relevant at 89, as he continues to provide counsel to leaders, within and outside of the country, all while enjoying every measure of God’s amazing grace in enduring strength and health.

Tinubu joined the wife of the former Head of State, his family members, and many friends in celebration.

In a related development, former President Muhammadu Buhari also greeted the former military Head of State, on the occasion of his 89th birthday.

A statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, quoted the immediate past president as saying: “I convey my warm greetings to respected former Head of State, General Gowon on his birthday and pray for his long and healthy life.

“He served Nigeria with diligence and determination. History will kindly remember him for setting the country on the path of reconciliation, rehabilitation and reconstruction after the civil war.

“Gowon’s National Development Plans, including the Hydroelectric Power at kainji are some of the major achievements of his visionary leadership.

“I remain eternally grateful for his insightful wisdom and support throughout my years in office.”



