Ondo Assembly Asks Embattled Dep Gov Aiyedatiwa To Withdraw Suits

The Ondo State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, asked the Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to withdraw all the court cases filed against the impeachment process as part of the condition for settling the matter.

The Assembly had on Tuesday halted the impeachment process against the embattled deputy governor, following the intervention of the national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress, who met with some members of the Assembly and some party leaders in Abuja.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Mr Olatunji Oshati, said, “The Speaker expressed the desire of the House leadership to further consult with members of the House cutting across party lines, on the political solution as proposed by the APC.

“The House, therefore, hopes that in the same spirit of genuine wish for a political solution, the deputy governor would take immediate steps to withdraw the multiple court cases he filed over the same impeachment.

“This would allow the stakeholders to freely discuss the settlement proposals and prevent actions or comments over a matter that is still sub judice.”

Aiyedatiwa had filed suits both in Abuja and Akure to challenge his impeachment.



