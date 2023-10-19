Ogun Man Arrested For Raping Prophetess In Church

The police in Ogun state have arrested a 40-year-old man named Lekan Sunday for allegedly raping a prophetess in a church in Ogun State.

Men from the state command were able to apprehend him on Monday, even though he is said to have committed the crime last Thursday.

The victim was found asleep when armed with weapons, the suspect broke into the Orioke Aanu Oluwa Gbohunmi church in the Ilogbo Adu neighbourhood of Kemta, Abeokuta.

He reportedly threatened to kill the prophetess if she didn’t stop being difficult, holding her captive and flashing a knife in her face.

The prophetess allegedly began appealing to the culprit to feel sorry for her when her appeal for assistance from those nearby failed to produce results.

After finally forcing her into submission and allegedly raping the prophetess, the victim was said to have approached a nearby police station, where the matter was reported.

Having received the complaint, the police launched a manhunt for the suspect who had fled.

He was later arrested on Monday.

While speaking on Tuesday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident, said the prophetess recognised the suspect as a mason and labourer in the area.

“The incident happened last Thursday. We arrested the suspect yesterday (Monday). The preliminary investigation into the matter is ongoing,” Odutola stated via a WhatsApp message.