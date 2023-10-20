Why We Recruited " Repentant Thugs " As Policemen...PSC

The Police Service Commission (PSC), on Thursday, explained the recruitment of ‘repentant thugs’ as Police Constables in Kano State.

This came amid viral videos showing how some repentant thugs were recruited as part of police constables drafted to fight crime in Kano. The situation drew condemnation from some Nigerians as they faulted the decision.

In a statement, PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, clarified that the “repentant criminals” were recruited as police constabulary because they had realised that crimes do not pay.

“The Commission wishes to state categorically that the Special Constabulary are not Police men and not recognised as such by the Commission and Government,” he said.

“The Commission however notes that the Constabulary operations are covered and recognised by the Police Act and are readily useful and needed now that the nation is fighting to end the siege of criminals across the country.”

He stated that the commission is in touch with the Kano State Police Command and is aware that the use of the Constabulary is to support the Police in building a crime-free Kano State.

To Ani, it is necessary to state that the men and women recruited as Special Constabulary are posted to work in their locality where they will be in a better position to fish out the criminals terrorising the place.

“Some of the repentant influential youths previously used in the past as political thugs and abandoned have realised that crime does not pay and have voluntarily offered themselves to assist fight for a crime free state,” he explained.

“The Commission is also aware that the Kano Special Constabulary has received adequate training and are working in their Local Government areas as required by law but under strict supervision of the State Police Command.”

Noting that their engagement is to promote sustainable peace, economic growth and development of the state, Ani said the PSC Chairman, Dr. Solomon Arase, will continue to partner with the police to ensure an improved security of lives and property in the country.

Arase, a retired Inspector General of Police, said that security is not only a government responsibility but that of every Nigerian and called for a citizen-based approach to security in Nigeria.