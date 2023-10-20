Female Youth Corper Stabbed To Death While Jogging In Kaduna





A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kaduna State has been hacked to death by a gang that specialises in phone snatching and other crimes.

The victim Grace Chalya Silas was killed in the Barnawa area of the Kaduna metropolis while doing her early morning jogging along the road on Thursday.

A close friend of the late Grace said that the criminals stabbed her in the chest and later made away with her phone.

While the management of the NYSC is yet to comment on the incident, spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command Manir Hassan said police authorities are on a manhunt for the killers.

“The Commissioner of Police after an emergency meeting of the top hierarchy of the command had ordered the Barnawa Divisional Police Officer and operatives to hunt for the killers of the corps member,” he said.

“It’s a very tragic incident. She was performing her early morning jogging when some miscreants on motorcycles pounced on her. The victim’s name is Grace Chalya Silas. She was a corps member serving in Kaduna South.

“When the case was reported to the police, operatives responded swiftly and moved to the scene of the crime where they saw the victim in the pool of her own blood. She was rushed to a clinic where she was later confirmed dead.

“Since the incident was reported to the police, the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police Musa Yusuf Garba held an emergency meeting with the top hierarchy of the command over the matter. We are already in touch with NYSC in the state.

“The CP has directed the Barnawa DPO and Area Commander to immediately hunt for killers of the corps member and fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act”.