Kano Governor Flags Off Foreign Postgraduate Scholarship For 1,001 Students

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State says his administration will sponsor 1,001 beneficiaries to study masters degrees in various universities around the world.

He stated this Thursday during the official flag-off of the foreign scholarship programme held at the Government House, Kano.

The governor said the resumption of foreign scholarship programme was in fulfilment of his campaign promises as a responsible and responsive government.

He explained that the beneficiaries are first-class degree holders indigenes and residents awarded scholarship for postgraduate studies in India and other countries.

While presenting the scholarship to the students at a colourful ceremony held at the Open Theatre, Government House, Governor Yusuf said the project was an offshoot of the similar scheme initiated by former Governor Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso’s administration (2011-2015) and in line with his government’s higher education blueprint that placed high premium on human capital development.

The governor said apart from the foreign scholarship scheme, the state government was committed to improving state-owned tertiary institutions through provision of increased funding and infrastructure development for effective learning, teaching and research.

He implored the beneficiaries of the scholarship to make best use of the golden opportunity to excel in their fields of studies by not only remaining committed and focused but also respecting the laws of the land as well as norms, values and cultures of their host communities.

He applauded the leader of Kwankwasiyya movement, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, for his foresight by coming up with the scheme that produced distinguished scholars in various human endeavours who are positively contributing towards the development of Kano, Nigeria and other international communities.

On his part, Kwankwaso congratulated the beneficiaries for the opportunity to further their education abroad and thanked the Kano State Government for doing what it took for the exercise to become a reality and tasked them to emulate their predecessors by facing their engagements squarely and finishing in flying colours.

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, who spoke on behalf of Kano emirs, expressed delight with the development, saying it was an opportunity for the lucky ones to explore their talents, acquire knowledge and become respected personalities in future.

Under the scholarship scheme, the Kano State Government said all expenses including payment for tuition fees, accommodation and living expenses for all postgraduate students were being taken care of.

The state government also said it had spent over N4.5 billion in the process and that the people of the state deserve the best form of government.