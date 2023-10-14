Please Forgive Me , Woman Who Poured Hot Oil On Husband In Rivers Pleads

The Rivers State woman, Favour Nweke, who bathed her husband, Ekelediri Nwokekoro, with hot groundnut oil in Okehi in Etche Local Government Area of the state, has explained what led to her action.

The woman stated this on Friday while she was paraded before journalists during a media briefing at the Rivers State Police Command’s headquarters along Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.

The housewife having realised the enormity of the crime had fled her home on Tuesday but was reportedly picked from her hiding place by a vigilante group and handed over to the police on Thursday morning.

Nweke who was brought in by operatives in handcuffs kept a straight face, even as she denied the allegation that she had an extra marital affair.

She said, “He will go out, at about 2 o’clock in the night and will come back early in the morning. Sometimes he would go, and stay two or three days before coming back then I asked him where are you even going?

“So his friend called me and asked if I had heard what was on the ground, I said ‘What is that?’ He said my husband and some people were involved in one illegal act. He said they called somebody from Abuja that the person should come and work in Etche, and that they have a contract to give to the person and when the person came they duped the person of N20 million.

“I said he didn’t tell me, that was hearing this for the first time, I said ‘No wonder this guy has been acting strange, planning on how to travel and go to one African country.’ So this is the reason.

“So when he came back, I grabbed him and said this is what I heard and I confronted him but he refused and we quarrelled. We ended it that day. I then asked him what he did with his own share of the money. I heard some people bought land with their own, so what did you use your own to do?

“As we were dragging that issue that morning, he hit me, I ran into the kitchen with that oil and I poured it on him. That was how it happened.”

Pleading for forgiveness, Nweke denied the allegation that she was involved in extramarital affairs.

“I feel bad. Had I known that this thing would turn out like this I would not have done it to him. I will just go to my place and stay. I am begging for Nigerians, you people should forgive me.”

Also speaking, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Emeka Nwonyi, assured citizens that Nweke would be made to face the consequences of her action.

“I can assure you that person has been arrested and she is here with us. And the law will catch up with her and anybody who tries to take the laws into their hands, and be made to face the necessary sanctions,” Nwonyi said.