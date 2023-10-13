Breaking: Tinubu Appoints Bayo Onanuga SA Information & Strategy

As part of efforts to prioritize effective and efficient working synergy between the Presidency and Federal Ministries, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointments of professionals who have prior working experience within the architecture of the Federal Ministries they will be coordinating with, in addition to duties that will be carried out at the President's discretion:


Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy — Mr. Bayo Onanuga


Senior Special Assistant to the President on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation — Ms. Delu Bulus Yakubu


The President wishes the new presidential aides well in the discharge of their duties.



