Ebruba Mideno aka JUNZY, Releases New Afrobeat Album

JUNZY Biography:

Ebruba Mideno aka JUNZY, is a Nigerian singer, performing artist and song writer.

“A new superstar and gifted music maker” he is the Second son of publisher, celebrated editor, columnist, publicity guru and lecturer, Mideno Bayagbon. Junzy’s goal is to reshape and redefine the Afrobeats genre.

Combining his West African heritage with his experiences growing up in the diaspora, he brings forth new flavors, insights, and a fresh perspective of his life through performing his music. Every song is a journey, Every journey is an experience, Welcome to The Xperience.

Junzy has been nurturing his musical talents from a very young age and officially started his solo career in 2022. He has previously released singles like One Chance, D Tori, Push It and Touchin. Junzy hopes Nigeria is ready for him as he drops his new single “Burst” in October, 2023. He promises Naija will see him soon as he’s currently working on his album virtually with Celebrity Producers In Lagos Nigeria.