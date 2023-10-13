Tinubu Appoints New CEOs For CAC, NIPC, NEPC ,SON 10 Other Parastatals

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new Chief Executive Officers of several agencies and parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, in line with his resolve to base Nigeria's economic revival on the foundation of trade expansion through small, medium and large scale industry facilitation in the country:





Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) — Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, SAN





Industrial Training Fund (ITF) — Afiz Ogun Oluwatoyin





National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) — Kamar Bakrin





Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA) — Olufemi Ogunyemi





Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) — Nonye Ayeni





Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) — Aisha Rimi





Oil & Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA) — Bamanga Usman Jada





Small & Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) — Charles Odii





Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) — Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke





Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) — Rabiu Olowo





Nigeria Commodities Exchange (NCE) — Anthony Atuche, CFA





Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFCMB) — Veronica Safiya Ndanusa





Tafawa Balewa Square Management Board (TBSMB) — Lucia Shittu





National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) — Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin





In view of the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration, President Bola Tinubu expects all new appointees in this critical sector to optimally deliver in accordance with new key performance indicating benchmarks as established by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.





By this directive of the President, all of the above listed appointments take immediate effect.



