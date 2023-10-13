Tinubu Appoints New CEOs For CAC, NIPC, NEPC ,SON 10 Other Parastatals

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new Chief Executive Officers of several agencies and parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, in line with his resolve to base Nigeria's economic revival on the foundation of trade expansion through small, medium and large scale industry facilitation in the country:


Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) — Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, SAN


Industrial Training Fund (ITF) — Afiz Ogun Oluwatoyin


National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) — Kamar Bakrin


Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA) — Olufemi Ogunyemi


Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) — Nonye Ayeni


Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) — Aisha Rimi


Oil & Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA) — Bamanga Usman Jada


Small & Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) — Charles Odii


Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) — Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke


Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) — Rabiu Olowo


Nigeria Commodities Exchange (NCE) — Anthony Atuche, CFA


Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFCMB) — Veronica Safiya Ndanusa


Tafawa Balewa Square Management Board (TBSMB) — Lucia Shittu


National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) — Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin


In view of the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration, President Bola Tinubu expects all new appointees in this critical sector to optimally deliver in accordance with new key performance indicating benchmarks as established by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.


By this directive of the President, all of the above listed appointments take immediate effect.


