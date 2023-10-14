Alleged Missing Penis: Police Arraign 51 People For False Alarm

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has revealed that about 62 cases of alleged disappearance of manhood has been reported across the territory.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Haruna Garba, made the development known while addressing newsmen at the command’s headquarters on Friday. He further revealed that out of the 62 cases reported to the command, 51 suspects had been arrested and charged to court for misinformation and causing breach of peace in the FCT.

He said the 51 suspects wrongly accused others of causing their manhood to disappear; leading to mob actions taken against those accused.

The CP further called on residents of the territory to always cooperate with security operatives in a bid to ensure that the city was free of crimes.

Garba stated, “The first case of male organ disappearance was first recorded in Gwagwalada on 21/09/2023. It has spread all over FCT whereby as of today we had a total of 62 cases reported.

“51 suspects were charged to court for giving false information and inciting public disturbance. To this end, I want to reiterate my commitment and willingness to always work with you to defeat crime in all its forms in the Federal Capital Territory.”