Veteran Actor " Mr Ibu " Seeks Support Over Ailing Health, Legs May Be Amputated

Popular Nollywood actor John Okafor aka Mr Ibu is dire need of financial assistance

In a recent video, Mr Ibu could be seen on the hospital bed, appealing to the public for financial support and prayers while expressing concern that his legs might be amputated.

Clarifying the situation, Mr. Ibu’s adopted daughter daughter, Jasmine Okafor, revealed that her father’s condition was not improving, and the family had depleted their financial resources.

Sharing the actor’s bank account details with the public, Jasmine appealed for assistance to facilitate his medical reatment abroad.

Also taking to his Instagram page, some showbiz personalities like Peter Okoye emphasized that Nollywood legends like Mr. Ibu deserves better living condition, urging people to show love to the ailing actor for bringing joy to our screens over the years.

Pledging his full support for the ailing actor, the singer called on colleagues, friends, family, and fans to contribute in any way possible.

He wrote, “Our very own @realmribu (John Okafor) needs our help as he goes through a medical challenge. Our Nollywood legends deserve better, it is time for we the people to show him love for bringing joy to our screens all these years.

“I am pledging my support for him 100%. My dear colleagues, friends, family, and fans pls support him in any little way you can!

“He needs our prayers and financial support in this challenging time. Praying for his speedy recovery

May God heal you permanently our dear veteran.

“Support here… 1685687982…. John Ikechukwu Okafor….Access Bank…IG @realmribu”.





Video





https://fb.watch/nMxtkGgt1W/?mibextid=Nif5oz





