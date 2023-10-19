I Don't Know Who You Are, Davido Replies BBnaija Phyna

Nigerian artiste, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, claims that he doesn’t know who the Big Brother Naija star, Phyna, is, while apologising for liking a tweet that slammed the reality TV star.

Davido had liked a post on X by 47kasz that referred to Phyna's fans as useless.

This development led to Phyna's tweet, which read, "Wetin I do, #davido na wah oh. The hate is real. Congratulations on your twins sha."

Commenting on her post, Davido apologised, saying, "Thank you, love, but I actually don’t know who you are, and it was an honest mistake, no vex."

In a later post, Phyna tweeted, "God knows me. Thank you, Jesus. Make I sha go double my hustle."

Ijeoma Otabor, aka Phyna, was the winner of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show in 2022.

